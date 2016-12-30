Morning Joe 12/30/16

The five likely fights ahead for Trump

The Hill's Bob Cusack joins Morning Joe to discuss five likely fights Donald Trump will face in his first 100 days in office. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
14 hours 35 min ago
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?
12 hours 41 min ago
School board demands Paladino resign
12 hours 27 min ago
Fmr. Rockette: Dancing at inaug is moral issue
13 hours 25 min ago
Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming
18 hours 45 min ago
Paul Ryan: Russia sanctions 'overdue'
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
Dems demand Trump cabinet tax returns
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
MaddowBlog: Trump pulls same trick, it keeps working

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL