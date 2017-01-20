Morning Joe 01/20/17

The challenges ahead for Trump and Democrats

The Morning Joe panel discusses Donald Trump's Inauguration, the challenges President Kennedy faced upon arrival in office and what's next for the Democratic Party. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Intercepts part of Trump-Russia investigation
10 hours 2 min ago
Why Donald Trump isn't ready
9 hours 40 min ago
Ignatius: Readers want us to hold the WH accountable
1 hour 49 min ago
Cory Booker on Senate confirmations, Trump
8 hours 52 min ago
Joe: This was forgotten America rising up
1 hour 57 min ago
Cher on the resistance to 'narcissist' Trump
At last minute, Trump asks Obama appointees to stay
Obama leaves legacy of extraordinary accomplishments
Spicer: Trump will make things happen ‘out of the gate’
Chris: The audacity of Barack Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL