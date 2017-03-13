Morning Joe 03/13/17

The 'big blemish' for Preet Bharara

Sheelah Kolhatkar joins Morning Joe to discuss the legacy of former United States Attorney Preet Bharara as well as her book 'Black Edge.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Deadline looms for Trump's wiretap claims
5 hours 11 min ago
Fmr. Bush Atty Gen: "highly unlikely" Obama would wiretap unlawfully
1 hour 54 min ago
Breaking down Conway's surveillance talk
2 hours 33 min ago
WH won't say if Trump donated monthly salary as promised
16 hours 52 min ago
Inside Steve Bannon's nomadic life
4 hours 28 min ago
Trump proposes tracking crime by immigrants
True or false: Lying to Congress is rarely punished
The implications of Preet Bharara's firing
Maddow: State Dept "disappearing" under Tillerson
Lawrence: Donald Trump is living in fear

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL