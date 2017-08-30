Morning Joe 08/30/17

Texas congressman praises recovery effort on ground

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, discusses the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's Texas trip had flaws, but showing up matters
3 hours 56 min ago
Trump set to give tax reform speech, with no tax plan
10 hours 10 min ago
Chris Christie: Cruz is lying about Sandy relief
13 hours 52 min ago
Will Trump be called to testify in Russia investigation?
11 hours 42 min ago
Maddow: Mueller subpoenas former Manafort lawyer
12 hours 19 min ago
Hayes takes down Christie's defense of Trump's rhetoric
Houston hazards multiply as flooding worsens
Mattis breaks with Trump on transgender ban
Texas Rep.: FEMA funds will be depleted 'fairly soon'
Comey friend calls for impeaching Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL