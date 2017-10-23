Morning Joe 10/23/17

Study in contrast: How Bush handled Cindy Sheehan

In considering Donald Trump's handling of Gold Star widow Myeshia Johnson, the panel discusses how fmr. President George W. Bush handled anti-war activist Cindy Sheehan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: Bush & McCain are people to raise up; don't boo them
2 hours 12 min ago
Trump undercuts Gold Star widow in new tweet
1 hour 8 min ago
Why Manchin doesn't wan't Clinton campaigning in WV
13 hours 21 min ago
$32M O'Reilly settlement raises eyebrows amid prior allegations
17 hours 4 min ago
Watch five former presidents together on hurricane aid
3 hours 49 min ago
Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'
Female senators reveal #MeToo stories
Former presidents seem to critique Trump's rhetoric
What's the U.S.'s role in Niger?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL