Steve Schmidt: Trump might dump Pence for Haley in 2020

Morning Rundown: Arctic blast descends, Israel pummeled by rockets, Jimmy Carter hospitalized & DACA to the Supreme Court
Steve Schmidt: Trump might dump Pence for Haley in 202002:22
Fmr. Republican strategist Steve Schmidt says on Morning Joe: "I think there's an overwhelming chance that Trump will dump Pence to put Nikki Haley on the ticket." Nikki Haley claimed in her new memoir that fmr. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and fmr. Sec. of State Rex Tillerson tried to recruit her to "save the country" by undermining President Trump.