Morning Joe 01/30/17

Spicer on Bannon's controversy and the travel ban

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer joins Morning Joe to talk about Steve Bannon's new role at the NSC and Trump's travel ban. He breaks down the ban and worldwide response. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe and Mika report on their meeting with President Trump
3 hours 50 min ago
Spicer on ban: Everyone that needed to be consulted was consulted
2 hours 51 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Travel ban is going to get Americans killed
3 hours 5 min ago
Maddow: The protest movement is crucial to policy
16 hours 10 min ago
Legal authorities rally to challenge Trump's ban order
15 hours 43 min ago
Dem Rep: Trump ban clearly unconstitutional and immoral
16 hours 30 min ago
Trump ban an anti-Muslim 'dog whistle': ACLU's Romero
16 hours 42 min ago
Priebus: Immigration ban ‘doesn’t include’ green card holders
Gold Star father Khizr Khan condemns immigrantion order
Judge grants temporary stay in Trump refugee order

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL