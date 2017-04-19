Morning Joe 04/19/17

Something happening or not? What Ossoff outcome means

Top Talkers: Democratic House candidate in Georgia's 6th District special election Jon Ossoff took home less than 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday night. He will face a Republican in a June runoff. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Turnout high in Georgia special election
9 hours 29 min ago
Fleet Trump sent to Korea actually 3,000 miles away
10 hours 47 min ago
Is the O'Reilly era at Fox News coming to an end?
9 hours 8 min ago
Sanders: I don't consider myself a Democrat
11 hours 55 sec ago
Sen. Joni Ernst won't defend Trump during town hall
9 hours 26 min ago
Professor predicts Trump impeachment 'very likely'
Matthews: Trump obsessed with Georgia special election
Is Trump actually immune from rally violence lawsuit?
Waters: I didn't call for impeachment, but we need info
Facebook grapples with dark side of live video

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL