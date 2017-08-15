Morning Joe 08/15/17

Sizing up Trump's relationship with the press

Reporters Jeff Mason and Jeremy Peters join Morning Joe to discuss President Trump's relationship with the press, Trump's reluctance to give a formal press conference and the 'many sides' remark. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Racism 'a persistent infection' in America
12 hours 58 min ago
Calls grow for Trump to fire Bannon after Charlottesville
10 hours 18 min ago
Moore: Trump's actual policies just as scary as headlines
11 hours 21 min ago
Trump's approval rating hits lowest point yet
3 hours 43 min ago
Trump RTs, then deletes, image of train hitting a man with CNN logo
2 hours 29 min ago
Is Trump considering pardoning Arpaio as practice?
Special Report: Trump travel ban at 45 days
Bannon's White House days could be numbered: NYT
Maxine Waters: Trump is a dishonorable human being
Mueller in talks to interview senior White House officials

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL