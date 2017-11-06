Morning Joe 11/06/17

Shooting devastating for the community: Texas AG

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs is devastating for the community. AG Paxton also discusses how potential killers get around gun laws. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

