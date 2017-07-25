Morning Joe 07/25/17

Sessions will probably be gone, predicts congressman

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, discusses Attorney General Jeff Sessions, why he believes Sessions didn't belong in AG job in the first place and why he predicts Sessions is on the way out. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump renews tweet attacks on AG Sessions
4 hours 14 min ago
McCain returning to Senate for critical health care vote
11 hours 42 min ago
Maddow: New facts emerge about Trump's FBI pick
13 hours 27 min ago
Manchin to Sessions: 'Jeff keep doing your job'
1 hour 35 min ago
Scout's Honor?: Trump talks politics with thousands of Boy Scouts
11 hours 27 min ago
Booker: Trump admin stabbing Obamacare in the back
Wyden: What Kushner didn't say to Senators on Russia
Trump considers replacing AG Sessions with Cruz, Giuliani: WaPo
Trump adviser: AG has POTUS 'vote of confidence'
15 hours 44 min ago
Kushner blames aide for omissions on document he signed 4 times

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL