Morning Joe 07/20/17

In interview, Trump expresses regret over hiring Jeff Sessions...

President Trump wouldn't have hired AG Jeff Sessions if he knew Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation, according to a new NYT interview. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to NYT: I wouldn’t have hired Sessions if I knew he’d recuse
11 hours 35 min ago
Maddow: Trump, feeling heat, attacks DOJ independence
10 hours 14 min ago
Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
10 hours 37 min ago
Lawrence: Who's going to tell Trump it's over?
8 hours 57 min ago
Schiff: Trump one-on-one with Putin is 'risky'
10 hours 4 min ago
Fmr. Government Ethics Director: Trump setting wrong tone
NYT: Trump warns Mueller not to delve in finances unrelated to Russia
Trump Jr., Manafort, Kushner invited to testify
Matthews: Trump doesn't care if millions lose their insurance
James Clapper: Trump is making Russia great again

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL