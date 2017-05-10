Morning Joe 05/10/17

Senator Tim Kaine: Letter shows ‘deeply insecure’ President

The democrats’ 2016 VP nominee says the Russia investigation is making President Trump ‘very, very nervous.’ ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Fire investigators? History shows consequences
12 hours 33 min ago
Brokaw: As during Watergate, take a deep breath and follow facts
11 hours 46 min ago
Fmr. DOJ Spokesman: WH trampling on FBI independence
10 hours 6 min ago
After Comey fired, WH says 'time to move on' from Russia
10 hours 46 min ago
What's next for Russia investigations?
10 hours 13 min ago
Warren: Comey was fired because of the Russians
WH Historian: The president is obviously afraid of investigation
Rep. Speier: Comey firing is a constitutional crisis
Here's how firing Comey complicates Trump-Russia investigation
Sen. Whitehouse: 'The echo of Watergate is very strong here'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL