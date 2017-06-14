Morning Joe 06/14/17

Senator says Trump hearing before Senate a bad idea

Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI, discusses Sessions' hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, a report on troop levels in Afghanistan, Russian interference in U.S. elections and how Trump should react. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general

