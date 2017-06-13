Morning Joe 06/13/17

Senator says Sessions should resign if Mueller fired

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., discusses Devin Nunes' role in the Russia investigation and his subpoena power and why he says AG Sessions should resign if the president fires Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

