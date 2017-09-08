Morning Joe 09/08/17

Senator on the lessons learned from Hurricane Andrew

Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., offers the latest updates on Hurricane Irma, which was downgraded to a Category 4 storm, but is likely to slam into Miami over the weekend. Nelson discusses Andrew's legacy. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton casts Putin as a 'manspreader'
11 hours 19 min ago
Exodus of evacuees as Florida faces Irma
11 hours 29 min ago
Don Jr. to Senate: I did seek dirt on Clinton from Russians
14 hours 50 min ago
Sanders: Trump's decision on DACA 'unspeakable'
12 hours 15 min ago
Lawrence: Hurricanes show gov't is critical in times of crisis
10 hours 50 min ago
Nancy Pelosi dictates President Trump's tweet
Is the GOP plotting a leadership challenge to Ryan?
The time Mar-a-Lago got $17M for nonexistent hurricane damage
Harris: Trump testifying about Russia is on the table
Trump's relationship with Bannon isn't over

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL