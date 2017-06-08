Morning Joe 06/08/17

Senator explains why he trusts Comey's integrity

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., discusses Jim Comey's opening statements, what he wants to hear from Comey on the Hill, why he says the Senate has done virtually nothing and why he trusts Comey's integrity. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Live Blog: James Comey Testifies before Senate Intel. Committee
Maddow: Here are my takeaways from Comey's opening statement
12 hours 7 min ago
Trump quick to spin Comey Senate statement as 'vindication'
11 hours 42 min ago
Lawrence: Comey will raise more questions than he can answer
11 hours 23 min ago
GOP Prepares to Use Comey's 'Own Words' Against Him
Wyden on Trump actions: 'Watergate-level'
Released Comey testimony details his unease with Trump
Officials refuse to answer Senate questions about Trump
Fmr. Chief of Staff to Colin Powell: Trump admin. 'like a mafia family'
Ryan: Not appropriate for Trump to ask Comey for loyalty

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL