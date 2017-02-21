Morning Joe 02/21/17

Senator argues for getting corporate forces out of politics

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., comments on his new book 'Captured,' about money in politics as well as what scares him the most about the current political climate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Deportation memos show stripping of immigrant protections
12 hours 33 min ago
CPAC organizer: There are boundaries to our invites
3 hours 12 min ago
The most dangerous man in Trump's world?
12 hours 18 min ago
What new NSA pick says about Trump
4 hours 21 min ago
One month in: A day-by-day review of the Trump presidency so far
10 hours 55 min ago
Mook: Russia can do to GOP what they did to Hillary
Lawrence on 'the enemy of Trump lies'
Maddow: Pursuit of shady oligarch a test of DOJ integrity
Rep. Nadler: 'I'm not ready to talk about impeachment'
Kremlin building psychological portrait of Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL