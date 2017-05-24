Morning Joe 05/24/17

Sen. Coons on Russia probe: ‘a lot of smoke here’

The Delaware democrat, who serves on the foreign relations committee, says President Trump either doesn’t understand the separation between the White House and intel community – or just doesn’t care. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ex-CIA Director: Russians can lead Americans to treason
9 hours 46 min ago
Trump hires lawyers for all things Russia
10 hours 6 min ago
Warren: Trump's agenda moving forward despite Russia probe
10 hours 31 min ago
Maddow: Intel officials may be accidental witnesses in Russia probe
11 hours 8 min ago
Does The 'I-Word' Echo Outside Washington?
14 hours 31 min ago
Will GOP stand by Trump in the face of new Russia reports?
Clinton: Trump budget an "unimaginable level of cruelty"
How heroic strangers saved kids' lives after concert bombing
Watergate prosecutor: Trump's actions are illegal
Senate Intel Committee to subpoena Flynn businesses

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL