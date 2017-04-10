Morning Joe 04/10/17

Sebastian Junger returns with new doc on Syria

Sebastian Junger's new film 'Hell on Earth' looks at the ongoing crisis in Syria and one family's journey to escape ISIS. Junger joins Morning Joe to preview the film. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Does Trump have a foreign policy doctrine?
21 hours 38 min ago
Haley: We don’t see peace in Syria with Assad
Graham: Assad saying "F you" to Trump
Rallies ramp up to demand Trump taxes
21 hours 19 min ago
Rep. on Syria: "Nation hasn't learned its lesson" from Iraq
22 hours 54 min ago
Can Dems win over Trump voters?
Maddow: Trump is using military force without policy
Why Jared Kushner is pushing for White House power
Does Trump have a plan in Syria?
Is it Bannon vs. Kushner in the White House?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL