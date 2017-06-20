Morning Joe 06/20/17

Sean Spicer looking for his replacement: report

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is looking to fill his own replacement, according to a new Politico report. The Morning Joe panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ossoff responds to Trump's attacks ahead of Georgia special election
10 hours 9 min ago
Dems stage talk-a-thon as GOP push through health bill
11 hours 17 min ago
Morning Joe: If GOP loses to Ossoff, 'there's going to be panic'
2 hours 50 min ago
GOP Sen.: I have not seen final health bill
1 hour 22 min ago
Fmr. Watergate lawyer: Of course Trump's under investigation
9 hours 43 min ago
Sean Spicer is looking for his replacement: Report
Here's why Trump can't run from Warmbier's death
Maddow: Fresh subpoena hints at direction of Russia investigation
Journey of a bullet: Gunshot victims share their stories
Bernie Sanders "speechless" over secret GOP health care bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL