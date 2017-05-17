Morning Joe 05/17/17

Schiff on Comey memo: We need ‘hard evidence’

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, says he thinks it’s too soon to talk of impeachment after fired FBI Director James Comey’s memo about his meeting with Donald Trump was disclosed to the New York Times. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe to Republicans: 'Donald Trump is not worth it'
5 hours 58 sec ago
Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
16 hours 20 min ago
The 5-month timeline of Pres Trump and James Comey
4 hours 29 min ago
Paul Ryan on Comey memo: 'Our job is to get the facts'
Did Trump try to influence the Flynn FBI probe?
4 hours 41 min ago
Lawrence: What Trump doesn't know about Comey memos
Republicans still not moved to action on Trump
NYT: Comey 'concerned' about what Trump did
Watergate prosecutor: 'Well on our way to impeachment'
Schiff responds to new Trump bombshell: ‘Enough is enough’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL