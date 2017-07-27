Morning Joe 07/27/17

Scaramucci walks back Priebus tweet claim

The relationship between new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and Reince Priebus has been complicated this week over discussion of leaks inside the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Scaramucci wants FBI to investigate Preibus for leaks: Report
9 hours 42 min ago
Morning Joe: The White House nears 'pinnacle dysfunction'
3 hours 31 min ago
Senate rejects straight repeal of Obamacare
14 hours 28 sec ago
Trump may replace Sessions during Senate recess: WaPo
11 hours 21 min ago
Chuck Todd: Are the Wheels coming off Trump's 'fine-tuned machine'
Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
Duckworth: Trump actions on transgender ban 'sickening'
CBO: 'Skinny repeal' would increase premiums by 20%
Trump donates $100K to Education Dept. after cutting $9 billion
Himes: What if Chelsea Clinton had that Russia meeting?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL