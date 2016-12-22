Morning Joe 12/22/16

Scalia, Bowie, Prince, Ali: Those we lost in 2016

Jake Silverstein of the New York Times Magazine joins Morning Joe to discuss the major names the world lost in 2016 from Muhammad Ali to David Bowie. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway named counselor to the president
4 hours 50 min ago
Jeh Johnson: 'You can't deport 11 million'
15 hours 50 min ago
Trump Dr.: 'If something happens, it happens'
14 hours 11 min ago
NC Rep. on HB2: We will keep fighting
3 hours 13 min ago
ACA enrollment spikes as GOP plans repeal
8 hours 28 min ago
Rep. to GOP: Don't mistake margin for mandate
More GOP'ers favor Putin than Obama: poll
Trump still defensive over popular vote loss
Joe: GOP won't win 2020 if ACA is repealed
74 seconds of Trump saying (almost) nothing

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL