Morning Joe 08/29/17

Russians 'incredibly' disappointed with Trump: reporter

This week, President Trump declined to say if Russia is a security threat, and reporter Julia Ioffe explains why Russia is also frustrated with Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

