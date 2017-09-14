Morning Joe 09/14/17

Russia-linked FB group tried to stage anti-Clinton rallies

A Russia-linked Facebook group attempted to organize a series of anti-immigrant, anti-Hillary Clinton rallies across Texas last November, according to new reporting by Natasha Bertrand. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Ryan & McConnell agree with us on DACA
1 hour 59 min ago
Maddow: New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
11 hours 41 min ago
Sanders: Medicare for all 'isn't a government takeover'
14 hours 43 sec ago
Deal or No Deal?: Trump & Dems conflict on DACA deal
4 hours 30 min ago
'This is Trump': Franken cautions against DACA projections
11 hours 58 min ago
Why would Mnuchin want gov't plane for honeymoon?
How Russia's virtual crimes leave fingerprints
What happened at dinner? Confusion over DACA
Huckabee Sanders calls for journalist to be fired
Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL