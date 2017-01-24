Morning Joe 01/24/17

Robert Gates: Trump's public comments do have an impact

Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates discusses Donald Trump's defense picks, meeting with Trump, Trump's public remarks, the impact of TPP and his advice for Mike Pompeo. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

