Morning Joe 08/14/17

Rev. Sharpton: Trump is a proponent of racism

The Rev. Al Sharpton, Sophia Nelson and Susan Page join a discussion about Charlottesville, Virginia and President Trump's response. Rev. Sharpton also explains why he won't call Trump a racist. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

