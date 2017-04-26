Morning Joe 04/26/17

Rev. Sharpton Comments on Bernie Sanders

Sharpton says Bernie Sanders’ platform against identity politics fell flat with African American voters because he failed to articulate the racial divide in political and social issues. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
9 hours 16 min ago
Will Michael Flynn go to jail?
11 hours 38 min ago
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'Its un-American'
12 hours 17 min ago
Limbaugh slams Trump for 'caving' on border wall
9 hours 37 min ago
Chaffetz scolds Flynn: ‘You can’t do this’
13 hours 30 min ago
'Phony numbers & front groups' among Trump inauguration donors
NBC/WSJ Poll: Trump losing electorate as agenda struggles
Trump compares his high TV ratings to 9/11 coverage
Trump’s mostly empty government
GOP Rep: Possible 'one week extension’ to avoid shutdown

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL