Morning Joe 08/04/17
Rev. Al: Democrats have to energize, organize the base
The Rev. Al Sharpton and Eugene Robinson discuss the president's rally in West Virginia and how Trump connects with his base and how Democrats can respond. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
