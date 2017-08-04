Morning Joe 08/04/17

Rev. Al: Democrats have to energize, organize the base

The Rev. Al Sharpton and Eugene Robinson discuss the president's rally in West Virginia and how Trump connects with his base and how Democrats can respond. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: After this, firing Mueller is simply untenable
4 hours 21 min ago
Waters: Trump is the most deplorable person I have met
2 hours 33 min ago
Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
13 hours 24 min ago
Lawrence: If subpoenaed, will Trump take the 5th?
12 hours 23 min ago
Flynn discloses more income sources in amended filing
13 hours 6 min ago
W. Virginia's Dem. Gov. switches parties hours after GOP attack
Trump Tower too pricey for the Secret Service
Beschloss: Trump situation more Nixon than Nixon
Bipartisan efforts aim to block Trump from firing Mueller
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL