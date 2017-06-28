Morning Joe 06/28/17
Reporter reacts to WH: 'We are not fake news'
WH Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being criticized for her remarks during a heated exchange with a reporter Tuesday in the briefing room.
Reporter reacts to WH: 'We are not fake news'
More time, information needed on bill: GOP...
Reporter who blasted White House's 'fake...
