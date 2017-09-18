Morning Joe 09/18/17

Reporter: Find me an enthusiastic Tillerson advocate in WH

Reporter Jonathan Swan says that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is out of allies and has no one to enthusiastically endorse him. Swan joins Morning Joe to explain why. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump hits Democrats in tweetstorm
22 hours 12 min ago
Sanders on some supporters not voting for Clinton: 'No kidding!'
All eyes on Trump for debut at U.N. General Assembly
20 hours 38 min ago
Sen. Cotton: Trump told me there's no immigration deal with Dems
How world leaders are discrediting Trump's tweets
19 hours 41 min ago
Can Democrats sell small businesses on single-payer?
Jared Kushner's financials vs. his foreign policy role
Caribbean islands struggle to rebuild after Irma
Trump's deal with Dems infuriates his base
Fmr. Clinton advisor: She has a lot to get off her chest

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL