Morning Joe 05/18/17

Rep. Maxine Waters: ‘I believe it’s going to lead right to...

The California democrat says she believes there was collusion between the Trump team and Russia to develop strategies to ensure Hillary Clinton was not elected. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Roger Ailes, Former Fox News CEO, Dies at 77: Network
DOJ appoints special counsel to take over Russia probe
14 hours 2 min ago
Fmr. GOP Congressman: 'Donald Trump is done'
9 hours 21 min ago
FBI vet: Mueller is 'America first,' unlike Trump White House
10 hours 25 min ago
What is obstruction of justice? And Why should Trump care?
Chris Matthews: The President has a tail on him
NYT: Trump team knew of Flynn investigation, hired him anyway
Maxine Waters: All Trump probes must continue
Secret GOP audio in 2016: 'I think Putin pays' Trump: WaPo
Fmr. DOJ employees say Mueller a good choice to lead probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL