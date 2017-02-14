Morning Joe 02/14/17

Rattner's charts: Stock markets, consumer confidence up

Morning Joe economic analyst Steve Rattner returns to the show with charts on the stock market and consumer confidence since the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Flynn resigns as National Security Adviser
9 hours 6 min ago
Maddow: Scandal around Flynn doesn't end with him leaving
8 hours 25 min ago
Matthews: Flynn resignation follows a pattern for Trump
8 hours 41 min ago
Maddow: Careening Trump White House invites disaster
11 hours 9 min ago
Sanders: Flynn has damaged himself in 'very serious way'
11 hours 36 min ago
Morning Joe: What Miller said 'should worry everyone'
North Korea and the ‘rogue nuclear club’
Greta: Politicians must skip stunts, get results
Thousands fill streets for immigration rally in Wisconsin
Comparing healthcare in America v. Canada

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL