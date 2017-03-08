Morning Joe 03/08/17

Rattner's charts: How House bill would change the ACA

The GOP replacement plan would have a dramatic change on the health care system created by Obamacare, and Steve Rattner joins Morning Joe to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence on Trump: Lies can be impeachable offense
11 hours 17 min ago
Pieces of Trump dossier check out
12 hours 19 min ago
Andrea Mitchell tries to get answers from Tillerson
9 hours 53 min ago
What would happen if women didn't exist?
Republicans divided over Republican health care bill
10 hours 16 min ago
Sen. Franken: No other conclusion, Sessions perjured himself
Trump admin. oversteps in outreach to DOJ
Schiff seeks Trump dossier author testimony
Hawaii first to sue over new Trump travel ban
Sen. Franken: AG Sessions 'perjured himself'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL