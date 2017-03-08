Morning Joe 03/08/17

Rand Paul: My plan would legalize freedom, competition

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., joins Morning Joe to discuss the GOP effort to replace and repeal Obamacare. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Sen. Franken: AG Sessions 'perjured himself'

