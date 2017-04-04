Morning Joe 04/04/17

Rand Paul: Ask Susan Rice under oath

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., says the Susan Rice 'unmasking' was a witch hunt started by the Obama administration because of sour grapes on the way 'out the door.' Paul also discusses golfing with Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Elijah Cummings remains 'very skeptical' of Trump
2 hours 56 min ago
Breaking down reports of 'unmasking': What it means
4 hours 14 min ago
Trump puts the NSC to personal political use
12 hours 41 min ago
Bill O'Reilly loses big advertiser after reports of harassment
Where is Trump's paycheck going?
12 hours 44 min ago
Lawrence: Trump tweets can't stop Russia stories
10 hours 23 min ago
Former Trump adviser was duped by Russian spies
Why Jared Kushner might succeed in the Arab world
Decoding the 'nuclear option'
Matthews: This presidency resembles nothing before it

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL