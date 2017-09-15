Morning Joe 09/15/17

Sally Quinn: Taking care of husband most meaningful thing

Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn discusses caring for her late husband, legendary Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Clinton: Trump is a clear and present danger to U.S.
13 hours 7 min ago
Manhunt on for suspects in London terror incident
2 hours 16 min ago
Matthews: Trump is wrong on Charlottesville
14 hours 18 min ago
Clinton: Trump wants to be like Putin
12 hours 55 min ago
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
14 hours 58 min ago
Trump fans lose it over Trump's wall, DACA comments
After staying quiet on Charlottesville, Ivanka pushes back
Michael Moore: 'Trump outsmarted us all'
Mnuchin defends seeking government plane for honeymoon
Trump used to send magazine editor photos of his hands

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL