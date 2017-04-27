Morning Joe 04/27/17

Pres. Trump vs. The Courts

The Morning Joe panel discusses President Trump’s tense relationship with the courts, including new threats to break up the 9th Circuit. Watch. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Jared Kushner is courting scandal
13 hours 7 min ago
New estimates suggest Trump tax plan will cost trillions
4 hours 1 min ago
Trumpcare wins Freedom Caucus, loses moderates
11 hours 45 min ago
Trump to stay in NAFTA after calling it a 'disaster' in 2016
11 hours 1 min ago
Planned Parenthood grades Trump's first 100 days
Trump's next political fight
Senators underwhelmed by special WH N. Korea briefing
Seth Meyers on Trump: 'Fascinating' to watch someone learn basics of politics
Sanders wants to introduce Medicare-for-all, single-payer program
Trump's 100 days of hyperbole

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL