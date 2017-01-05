Morning Joe 01/05/17

Political battle over Supreme Court nominee

Sen. Mitch McConnell told the media that they won't stand for Democrats blocking a Supreme Court nomination, but will Democrats continue fighting the fight? The Morning Joe panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
10 hours 40 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
9 hours 54 min ago
The 'Indivisible' guide to resisting Trump's agenda
10 hours 25 min ago
Dems tell GOP: Don't 'Make America Sick Again'
11 hours 39 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
10 hours 46 min ago
Sen. GOPers prepared to kill special Russia hacking probe
Sources: Sen. Coats is Trump's leading DNI candidate
200,000 expected at Women's March on Washington
If Obamacare is repealed, what replaces it?
Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week

Best of MSNBC

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL