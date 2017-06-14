Morning Joe 06/14/17

Police chief: 'This is an ongoing investigation'

Chief Michael Brown of the Alexandria Police Department speaks about the shooting at the baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Congressman Steve Scalise Shot at Alexandria, Va. Park
Senator Rand Paul recounts Alexandria Shooting
1 hour 13 min ago
Rep. Mo Brooks outlines Alexandria shooting
1 hour 20 min ago
Police say shots fired upon members of Congress
1 hour 28 min ago
Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
14 hours 28 min ago
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
Exclusive: Sen. Franken says Sessions violated his recusal
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
Warren grills Republican on secret health care bill
Trump friend on Mueller: ‘He’s out to get the president’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL