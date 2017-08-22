Morning Joe 08/22/17

Podhoretz: Pence is lying about Trump and Charlottesville

The panel discusses corporate leaders leaving Trump councils and what it means as well as Mike Pence's TODAY show interview, which finds him discussing Charlottesville and Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

More questions than answers from Trump's Afghanistan speech
10 hours 12 min ago
Trump vows Afghanistan victory, stays silent on troop levels
Wife of Trump's Treasury Secretary boasts about wealth on Instagram
9 hours 15 min ago
NBC's Pentagon reporter: Trump 'now owns this war'
12 hours 35 min ago
Breitbart slams Trump “flip-flop” on war
11 hours 42 min ago
Trump hits Pakistan on Afghanistan War with provocative criticism
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
Trump looked at eclipse without glasses 6 times
Sen. Cardin: Trump has 'put America at risk'
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL