Morning Joe 08/14/17

Pence is trying to thread a needle, 'but I'm tired of it'

The Morning Joe panel discusses Vice President Pence's remarks to Peter Alexander about this weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and why the WH should denounce racism clearly. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Morning Joe: Pence is trying to thread a needle
2 hours 34 min ago
