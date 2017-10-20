Morning Joe 10/20/17

Paul Ryan shows off comedic chops roasting Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan joked about President Trump at the 72nd Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner on Thursday. The panel discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: We must stay focused on what happened in Niger
4 hours 45 min ago
Senate passes $4 trillion budget, paves way for tax reform
Obama: Can't govern people if you win by dividing them
13 hours 54 min ago
Lawrence: 'Stunned' by John Kelly's attack on Rep. Wilson
13 hours 11 min ago
FEMA grants dubious storm recovery contracts
13 hours 26 min ago
CIA forced to walk back director's statement on Russian meddling
Trump aides promoted Russian propaganda: Daily Beast
Obama & Bush both criticize Trump without naming him
Trump: Federal response in Puerto Rico is 'a ten'
Obama: Can’t govern people if you win by dividing them

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL