Morning Joe 03/10/17

Obamacare fight compares to previous health care battles

NBC News special correspondent, Tom Brokaw, joins the Morning Joe panel to talk about day 50 of the Donald Trump presidency and compares the fight to repeal and replace Obamacare to the Clinton Administration’s 1993 health care battle spearheaded by First Lady Hillary Clinton. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

