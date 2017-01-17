Morning Joe 01/17/17

Obama’s presidency: Promise of change vs. political reality

Documentary filmmaker Michael Kirk takes us behind the scenes of his new Frontline miniseries, ‘Divided States of America.’ Was Obamacare the hard turning point for cementing political divisions for President Obama? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Protests off to early start ahead of Trump inauguration
12 hours 19 min ago
Obama to pursue new generation of civic leaders
11 hours 30 min ago
MaddowBlog: Polls show Trump’s honeymoon is over
Trump and 'aid and comfort to the racists'
11 hours 17 min ago
Putin bets U.S. won't stop him – 'and Trump might not'
10 hours 58 min ago
MLK III: 'Very constructive meeting' with Trump
19 hours 33 min ago
Rep. Waters on Trump: ‘We are going to investigate him’
Chris: ‘I refuse not to be an optimist’
Will Trump resolve feud with Lewis before inauguration?
Sanders on ACA repeal: Devil is in the details

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL