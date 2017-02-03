Morning Joe 02/03/17

NYU erupts over speaker, but is that the way to resist?

NYU students reacted to a speech by conservative writer Gavin McInnes by protesting his appearance. The speech, organized by NYU College Republicans, came in the same week as Berkeley's protests. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Is Trump's foreign policy descending into chaos?

