NYT reporter: West Wing all leaks on each other

The New York Times Magazine's Mark Leibovich joins Morning Joe to discuss his new piece on the Trump White House and why he says the swamp hasn't been drained. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe Scarborough announces he's leaving the GOP
2 hours 30 min ago
'This is everything,' Trump Jr. insists after emails revealed
10 hours 44 min ago
Did Trump Jr. confess to a crime when he shared his emails?
9 hours 58 min ago
President Trump tweets: My son is innocent
2 hours 58 min ago
Maddow: Here's Russia's wish list for Trump
11 hours 35 min ago
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: This is a smoking cannon
GOP advisor: Trump administration under 'avalanche of lies'
Sen. Warner: 'Strains credibility' that Trump was in the dark
Rather on Trump Jr.: 'Jaw-dropping...the game is up'
Matthews: Trump Jr. has kept this meeting to himself for a year

