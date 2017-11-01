Morning Joe 11/01/17

NY governor Andrew Cuomo condemns attack, praises city's resolve

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the truck attack that killed eight carried out by Sayfullo Saipov was tragic but that it failed to disrupt life in New York City. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Truck driver kills 8 in lower Manhattan terrorist attack
Latest updates: What we know about the NYC truck attack
9 hours 34 min ago
Newly unsealed court docs tie Manafort, Gates to Russia
9 hours 24 min ago
Top Trump campaign aide spoke to Mueller team, grand jury
11 hours 13 min ago
Lawrence: Trump will be forced to withdraw nominee
9 hours 7 min ago
Trump responds to deadly NYC attack
12 hours 55 min ago
Mueller: Manafort, Gates pose ‘serious risk of flight’
ISIS called for attacks on Halloween
Manhattan attack suspect yelled 'Allahu akbar'
Former NYPD chief: We cannot prevent all terror attacks

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL