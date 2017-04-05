Morning Joe 04/05/17

Nuclear option entirely up to Dems, says GOP senator

Sen. John Thune, R-SD, discusses the controversy over confirming Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court and why he says the Democrats can help the GOP avoid the nuclear option. Thune also discusses Syria. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

